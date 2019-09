In May, Maria Grazia Chiuri took us into the desert for the Dior Cruise show, the nature theme continued for the house's fall 2017 couture show, set in the gardens of the Musée des Invalides. Wooden sculptures of lions, crocodiles, tortoises, giraffes, and rhinoceros were seen throughout the tall grass and shrubbery in the star-shaped amphitheater, transporting the front row set, which included Natalie Portman, Robert Pattinson, Celine Dion, Elizabeth Olsen, and Jennifer Lawrence around the globe.