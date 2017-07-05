Despite the exotic set, this couture collection (Chiuri's second since joining Dior last summer) was surprisingly muted, with a focus on tailoring and masculine fabrics and colors. Brit model Ruth Bell, with a newly bleached blonde crop, opened the show, wearing a belted gray jacket and ankle-length skirt with thick-soled lace-up shoes. This was followed by a series of looks that you might not expect from couture week: wrap jackets, wide-leg trousers, and, even, a shearling-lined, Aviator-esque leather flight suit reminiscent of Amelia Earhart.