In May, Maria Grazia Chiuri took us into the desert for the Dior Cruise show, the nature theme continued for the house's fall 2017 couture show, set in the gardens of the Musée des Invalides. Wooden sculptures of lions, crocodiles, tortoises, giraffes, and rhinoceros were seen throughout the tall grass and shrubbery in the star-shaped amphitheater, transporting the front row set, which included Natalie Portman, Robert Pattinson, Celine Dion, Elizabeth Olsen, and Jennifer Lawrence around the globe.
Despite the exotic set, this couture collection (Chiuri's second since joining Dior last summer) was surprisingly muted, with a focus on tailoring and masculine fabrics and colors. Brit model Ruth Bell, with a newly bleached blonde crop, opened the show, wearing a belted gray jacket and ankle-length skirt with thick-soled lace-up shoes. This was followed by a series of looks that you might not expect from couture week: wrap jackets, wide-leg trousers, and, even, a shearling-lined, Aviator-esque leather flight suit reminiscent of Amelia Earhart.
This was clearly the luxury wardrobe of the glamorous globetrotter. As Dior celebrates its 70th anniversary, this collection – an ode to travel – retraced the house's impressive expansion around the world.
