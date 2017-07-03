The palette of grey and black transitioned into red and closed with earthy tones of brown, nudes and blush, as tulle, tiered skirts were unveiled alongside cinched velvet floor-length dresses and sumptuous gowns detailed with intricate floral embroidery. For the critics who have condemned Chiuri for her sporty, more casual and contemporary take on Dior womenswear, the second half of the show certainly offered the more conventional couture creations. As Dior celebrates its 70th anniversary, this collection – an ode to travel, mapping five continents – retraced the house's impressive expansion around the world.