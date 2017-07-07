Grab Your Tissues: Ariana Grande Sang In Honor Of The Youngest Manchester Victim

It's been almost two months since the horrific attack outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom, that left 22 people dead. Through all of the despair and heartbreak, people from all over the world have shown their love and support by donating their money, their time, and their energy to helping the survivors and the families of the victims heal.
Weeks after hosting her incredible Manchester benefit concert titled "One Love Manchester," Grande took the stage in Buenos Aires and dedicated a rendition of the song "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" to the youngest victim of the attack, Saffie Roussos, who would have been nine on July 5, according to BuzzFeed.
Advertisement
At the end of the performance, the artist can be heard saying, "Happy birthday, Saffie."
When she said 'happy birthday Saffie' at the end. My heart is crying pic.twitter.com/Y1lGNal4VT— Nemo & Vanessa ? (@ArianatorIsland) July 6, 2017
Fans from all over the world could hardly contain their emotions after the touching tribute, tweeting their sweet responses.
we are so proud of you. they are watching & supporting from above. never stop spreading love & positivity. we appreciate you.— Ariana Moments (@adorearivocals) July 6, 2017
"We are so proud of you," a fan site tweeted. "They are watching & supporting from above. Never stop spreading love & positivity. We appreciate you."
you have no idea how extremely proud of you I am... for continuing this tour, for being so strong... I love you with all my heart— issac (@bealrightdeluxe) July 6, 2017
"You have no idea how proud of you I am...for continuing this tour, for being so strong...I love you with all my heart," another fan tweeted.
Grande, who just celebrated her 24th birthday, posted a photo on her Instagram after the concert, which also honored Roussos.
"What's newwwww, Buenos Aires," she captioned the post. "Argentina, I love you. Saffie, we're thinking of you baby." Grande also included a sweet birthday cake emoji.
This isn't the first time the "Dangerous Woman" singer has gone out of her way to honor the victims and survivors of the Manchester bombing. Shortly after the attack, she visited injured fans in the hospital and reportedly offered to pay for the victims' funeral costs.
Advertisement