The Homeless Man Who Helped Manchester Attack Victims Will Soon Have A Home

'We had to pull nails out of children's faces': Steve, a homeless man who was sleeping near #Manchester Arena, rushed to help young victims pic.twitter.com/dyxzZpal0Q— ITV News (@itvnews) May 23, 2017
@itvnews it's often the people with the least that tend to offer the most. I hope this man receives the help and support that he deserves.— Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) May 23, 2017
@itvnews @JackBrownRFC This man has more wealth than any billionaire will ever have ???— marcus watson (@marcusshoreroad) May 23, 2017
@itvnews @RokSamm Steve, you're a hero. Have spoken to him on the streets of Manchester. He's an amazing guy. He deserves to be recognised— Alys Llywelyn-Hughes (@alysllywhughes) May 23, 2017
@itvnews I hope his bravery and kindness are rewarded. We should look after our own. Thank you kind man. ??— FORZA ???? (@forzareds1892) May 23, 2017
@itvnews @ohsomint (2) find this man to offer him a bed to sleep, food and clothes? I will personally pay for the stuff to help him out @itvnews??— Victoria (@Victoria_AptNo4) May 23, 2017