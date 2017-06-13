The Homeless Man Who Helped Manchester Attack Victims Will Soon Have A Home

"Just because I'm homeless, it doesn't mean I haven't got a heart and I'm not human still," Steve told ITV News in an interview published Tuesday morning that has since gone viral. "It's just instinct to go and help if someone needed your help, and it was children, it was a lot of children with a lot of blood on them screaming and crying. We were having to pull nails out of their arms and a couple out of this little girl's face."