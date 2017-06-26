Mac Miller Got Romantic For Ariana Grande's Birthday

The rapper must have set his alarm early, because he wasted no time in wishing his girlfriend of several months a happy birthday as she turned 24 today.
“Happy birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like," the Blue Slide Park star posted on Instagram alongside the requisite lovey-dovey photo. "Thank you for loving me so good. I think it’s supposed to be ‘so well’ but I don’t care. I love you and can’t wait for all of the adventures.”
Awww. Who are we to let poor grammar stand in the way of true love?
Grande was clearly touched by Miller's display of affection, because she quickly slid into his comments to gush accordingly. First, she responded with about a dozen or so exclamation points, which we assume is a good sign.
"I love you," she added in a follow-up comment. Job done.
It's anyone's guess what the loved-up couple might have planned for the pop star's special day, but it's bound to be good. Though they've only been dating since last September, their high-profile romance has been a long time coming.
"I met [Mac Miller] when I was 19," the former Nickelodeon star told Cosmopolitan in April. "We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent.
"We both needed to experience some things," she added of their slow journey to getting together, "but the love has been there the whole time."
No doubt. But will there be balloons and birthday cake?
