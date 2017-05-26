Mac Miller Cancels Two Performances After Manchester Bombing

A terror attack during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, left 22 people dead and 59 wounded on Monday night. Grande has suspended her Dangerous Woman tour in light of the attacks. She flew to her home state of Florida on Tuesday, where she met her family and boyfriend Mac Miller at the airport.
On Friday, Miller canceled two appearances he'd scheduled for music festivals over the weekend. Miller was slated to perform at the Sasquatch! Music Festival in Washington State on Saturday and the Soundset 2017 festival in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday.
The rapper announced the news on Twitter on Friday afternoon, asking fans for their "understanding" about the cancellations.
Advertisement
"Soundset and Sasquatch, I will not be performing this weekend. Thank you for understanding. I'll be back. Love always," Miller tweeted.
Soundset and Sasquatch, I will not be performing this weekend. Thank you for understanding. I'll be back. Love always.— Mac (@MacMiller) May 26, 2017
The tweet doesn't mention the Manchester bombing, but many fans believe Miller may be taking the weekend off to be with Grande during the aftermath of the attack.
Grande also tweeted about the attack on Friday afternoon. Her message marks the first time she's spoken about the attack since Monday night, when she tweeted, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."
In the Friday tweet, Grande wrote, "My heart, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones." The singer also announced that she plans to go back to Manchester to hold a benefit concert in honor of the victims and their families. "They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday, and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life," Grande wrote of the victims.
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement