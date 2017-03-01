Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have a more complicated past than we thought. The two have been charming us on social media since September 2016, but they've actually known each other for much longer.
"I met [Mac Miller] when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent," Grande told Cosmopolitan in an interview for its April cover. The 23-year-old explained that the two weren't "ready" for one another. "It's just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time."
In our minds, this means the two have been dancing around each other like the titular pair in When Harry Met Sally. According to our calculations, they must have met when they collaborated on the song "The Way ft. Mac Miller." In the music video for the song, the two canoodle among balloons. This new info from Grande — the fact that "the love has been there the whole time" — really changes the video. So, when they were shooting the vid, they were aching for one another. (At least, that's the narrative we're dreaming up here.)
Grande also had some wise words about love to share. She told the publication that she doesn't see relationships as something she needs in life.
"I’ve never looked at love as something that I need to complete me," she said. "I would like to be complete on my own first and fall in love with somebody who is also complete. You can still celebrate and be totally obsessed with each other, but I want to feel a hundred percent myself so that I can love that person better." It's none too shabby advice. Ariana Grande: pop songstress with phenomenal cosmic talent, casual voyeur, and your new favorite love guru.
This wasn't the only gem she dropped in the interview. Grande, who's no stranger to feminist issues, added, "A lot of times, women are labeled as a bitch or a diva for having a vision and being strong and using their voice, and it’s just not the case...[women] don't have to be just one thing." Well said, Ariana, well said.
