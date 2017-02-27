Ariana Grande Watches Couples Make Out In Her New Music Video

While you were watching the Oscars, Ariana Grande was releasing a smoldering new music video with Future. The songstress and the rapper debuted their collaborative music video for Grande’s track, “Everyday,” which is featured on her 2016 album Dangerous Woman.
As the song goes, “He giving me that good shit/ That make me not quit, that good shit/ Oh, he give it to me/ Everyday, everyday, everyday” — I’m sure you can guess what that good shit is. If you couldn’t, then Grande has illustrated it explicitly for you in her video. In it, Grande cheers on a diverse array of couples as they intensely make out, hump, and disrobe each other in various public spaces. Even though it’s a bit NSFW, it is a wonderfully diverse and representational look at couples of all sizes, colors, and ages. It does, however, feel like the track would have been best suited to premiere on Valentine’s Day, since it is an ode to lovers everywhere.
Grande and Future don’t get in on any of the intimate action, or even close to it. In fact, Grande wears an XXL puffer coat the whole time and Future wears a preppy v-neck sweater. The song isn’t about them — it’s about every other horny couple out there who can’t fight that loving feeling!
I’m personally really into this edgier version of Grande: we’ve ditched the good girl ponytail look, and instead added some space buns, some cool street wear, and a progressive cast of characters to illustrate the lyrics of the song. There’s dancing, there’s nudity, and there’s a wildly catchy beat. Go, girl.
Needless to say, the song’s audience is a far-cry from Grande’s other recent collaboration, with John Legend, for the upcoming live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. I only wish I could know how her hilarious grandmother reacted to the vid.
Check out the full video below.
