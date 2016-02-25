Ariana Grande is implying that there's some serious feminist thinking behind her latest album title.
Grande's upcoming album is titled "Dangerous Woman." The singer teased the announcement in an Instagram post two days ago, but made the official reveal in a voice recording on her new website, DangerousWoman.com. Grande explained that she'll be singing the title track on Saturday Night Live, where she will be both host and musical guest on March 12.
Grande has also been dropping hints as to the album's themes on social media. She posted a photo of Coco Chanel, along with a quote from the designer: "The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." In another post from the singer, an image of Maya Angelou accompanied the poet's assertion, "A wise woman wishes to be no one's enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone's victim." But, most tellingly, Grande quoted the Egyptian feminist author and doctor Nawal El-Saadawi.
Grande's upcoming album is titled "Dangerous Woman." The singer teased the announcement in an Instagram post two days ago, but made the official reveal in a voice recording on her new website, DangerousWoman.com. Grande explained that she'll be singing the title track on Saturday Night Live, where she will be both host and musical guest on March 12.
Grande has also been dropping hints as to the album's themes on social media. She posted a photo of Coco Chanel, along with a quote from the designer: "The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." In another post from the singer, an image of Maya Angelou accompanied the poet's assertion, "A wise woman wishes to be no one's enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone's victim." But, most tellingly, Grande quoted the Egyptian feminist author and doctor Nawal El-Saadawi.
“They said, “You are a savage and dangerous woman.” I am speaking the truth. And the truth is savage and dangerous.” - Nawal El-Saadawi ♡ ♡— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 24, 2016
That brief passage is from El-Saadawi's 1975 novel Woman at Point Zero. The novel tells the story of Firdaus, an imprisoned woman facing death by execution. Upon its reissue, The Guardian wrote that Woman At Point Zero "builds to an all-encompassing and blood-curdling indictment of patriarchal society."
So, is Grande's music taking a turn for the politically significant and thematically serious? Well, we'll have to see. Grande is mostly known for fun but lightweight dance tracks like "Problem" and "Break Free."
Not that Grande hasn't made feminist statements in the past. Back in June, she posted a note to Twitter in which she quoted Gloria Steinem, and wrote, "I know y'all already know this but the double standard and misogyny are still ever present."
Advertisement