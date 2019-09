Ariana Grande is implying that there's some serious feminist thinking behind her latest album title.Grande's upcoming album is titled "Dangerous Woman." The singer teased the announcement in an Instagram post two days ago, but made the official reveal in a voice recording on her new website, DangerousWoman.com . Grande explained that she'll be singing the title track on Saturday Night Live, where she will be both host and musical guest on March 12 Grande has also been dropping hints as to the album's themes on social media. She posted a photo of Coco Chanel, along with a quote from the designer: "The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." In another post from the singer, an image of Maya Angelou accompanied the poet's assertion, "A wise woman wishes to be no one's enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone's victim." But, most tellingly, Grande quoted the Egyptian feminist author and doctor Nawal El-Saadawi.