Ariana Grande Just Made Her Position On Objectification Very Clear

Ariana Grande might still be singed by the youthfulness of her Disney Channel past and her signature high ponytail, but make no mistake about it: she’s an adult now. She once again proved this earlier today when she tweeted several responses to those suggesting that she is less deserving of respect because she dares to express sexuality in her music.



In case you missed it, last night the singer shared an anecdote about an experience she had with a fan of her boyfriend, Mac Miller. She thought the admirer was being cute until he congratulated Miller for “hitting that,” as if Grande herself wasn’t present. She shared with her millions of followers that she felt “hurt” and “objectified” by the experience.



And while many supported her, some thought the singer was being hypocritical for expecting to be treated like a person when she wears sexy costumes in music videos.



But Grande had a few choice words for victim-blamers, too.

