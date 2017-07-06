This is not the kind of airfare sale you miss. And as much as we love great deals on domestic travel, we don't see $20 flights all that often.
But today — and only today — Frontier Airlines is offering flights that start at just $20 one-way within the United States. As always, watch out for hidden fees — but it's still dirt-cheap even with a few add-ons.
According to SmarterTravel, these ridiculously low prices are valid for flights taken between August 15 and October 4.
The $20 routes are between Atlanta and Houston; Cleveland and Raleigh; Denver and Las Vegas; Denver and Kansas City; Los Angeles and Colorado Springs, CO; New York City and Cincinnati; and Philadelphia and Charlotte. Check Frontier's website for more fares and instructions.
And remember, the sale ends today! Happy saving.
