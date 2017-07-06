Ronda Rousey's House Was Robbed By Kids With Skateboards

It goes without saying that you should never rob anyone's home, but you definitely shouldn't rob the home of two UFC fighters. Ronda Rousey and fiance Travis Browne were away from Rousey's Venice, California house a few months ago and returned to find that many of her belongings had been stolen, and that the culprits had been squatting in the house for a couple of days before making off with the goods.
"Someone had been squatting in my house for, like, three days, sleeping in my bed, stole my Olympic rings, stole my guns, stole all my precious jewelry, every headphone in the house, credit cards," she explained on Live With Kelly and Ryan, with Jerry O'Connell filling in for Seacrest.
After looking at the security footage of the house, they saw a group of kids with skateboards entering the home. The athlete just so happens to live next to a famous skate park, so Browne went out looking for the perpetrators. He quickly found them and notified the police, who arrested the thieves shortly after.
"They knew it was my house," said Rousey. "There’s no way you can’t not know it’s my house. What little punks."
Rousey and Browne weren't going to let anyone rain on their parade, especially not after the couple got engaged back in April. Rousey shared the news on Instagram in a particularly hilarious picture.
And while it may seem like Rousey's life is perfect, she penned an essay for Refinery29 back in 2016 that highlights the struggle we all go through trying to feel confident in who we are.
"Am I good girlfriend? Am I a perfect mom? Am I the best athlete? Am I wearing white after Labor Day? Am I dressed in the right brands? Am I dieting right? Am I manicured, blown-out and tanned?" she wrote. "These little constant quests for perfection start pecking away at our attention. Perfect never leaves room for improvement. And perfect never lets us focus on what’s really out there for us to achieve."
Let's hope that at least the thieves got some of this wisdom from Rousey as well — so they'll never do it again.
