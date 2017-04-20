Ronda Rousey may be a fighter, but she's also got a lot of love in her life. People reports that Rousey is engaged to Travis Browne and it sounds like congratulations are in order for the happy couple.
According to TMZ, Browne's proposal to Rousey happened in New Zealand and included two wow-worthy things: a waterfall, which the pair was standing beneath, and a hunk of a diamond. Reports also state that Rousey is planning on getting married sooner rather than later, so stay tuned!
Rousey, an Olympic medalist in judo who became the first female fighter to sign with the UFC in 2012, began dating Browne, a fellow UFC fighter, two years ago. Appropriately, their relationship was first confirmed when Browne went on The MMA Hour and told the audience that he was Rousey's "man."
Advertisement
Rousey's engagement isn't the only major thing happening in her life. The athlete recently signed on to be Pantene's spokesperson for its Strong Is Beautiful campaign, which makes sense. Rousey's strength totally contributes to her beauty — and have you seen this woman's gorgeous head of hair?
The martial arts fighter also penned an essay for Refinery29, in which she talked about the struggles of attempting to be "perfect." She wrote:
"Am I good girlfriend? Am I a perfect mom? Am I the best athlete? Am I wearing white after Labor Day? Am I dressed in the right brands? Am I dieting right? Am I manicured, blown-out, and tanned? These little constant quests for perfection start pecking away at our attention. Perfect never leaves room for improvement. And perfect never lets us focus on what's really out there for us to achieve. When we worry about perfection, our bigger goals are sacrificed. We can't look up, work hard, and kick ass. But having the confidence to ignore the perfection around us can be difficult."
It sounds like Rousey has found a partner who supports the person she is — not the one she's striving to be.
Unfortunately, if you're looking for a picture of her alleged new bling, you may be disappointed: the Furious 7 actress isn't too keen on sharing major moments on social media, as she revealed in her latest Instagram post:
While fans may not see her engagement selfie, it's safe to say that she Browne are thrilled to be taking this next big step together.
Advertisement