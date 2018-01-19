The Most Flattering Lipsticks For Fair Skin At Every Budget

Even the most seasoned swatchers can get tripped up by lipstick. An iridescent highlighter will flatter most cheekbones and a sparkly shadow will add some pretty shimmer to almost any eyelid, but a seemingly simple red lip color? Definitely not a one-shade-fits-all formula.
And when your skin is on the lighter side, it can be even trickier to choose the right tone and formula that won't look loud and in-your-face (unless you're going for that, of course). The key is to consider your undertones: If yours are cooler, orange-y, peachy-based colors aren't the best fit, but a blue-based shade likely will be.
Ahead, the pro-approved, editor-tested reds, pinks, and nudes for flattering your lips in the most natural way.