La La Anthony Has All The Details On Beyoncé's Push Party, But There's A Catch

For those who want to know what it's like to attend a Beyoncé party, La La Anthony's got you covered. Well, sort of. When Anthony appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen he asked her about Beyoncé's push party, which is already legendary despite anyone knowing much about it. Well, if we're being honest here, Cohen tried to coerce Anthony into giving up any info she possibly could about the party for Beyoncé's twins, who are reportedly named Rumi and Sir Carter.
Anthony managed to spill a few details about the affair in a speed round where Cohen just threw out a bunch of questions. Very few details, but enough to probably keep the Beyhive happy and to keep those (fake) Kim Kardashian feud rumors swirling. After all, Anthony would like to be invited to the Beybies first birthday party and we don't blame her.
So what could Anthony share? Well, Beyoncé was wearing a "beautiful belly" and she served the "most amazing food" Anthony can remember "backyard BBQ" style. So, no Beyoncé apparently isn't above serving the best damn hot dogs and corn on the cob you've ever tasted on her special day.
Like the rest of us, Anthony didn't know the sexes of Bey and Jay's twins and no one got up and made any speeches. People got drunk, but Anthony's not naming any names. When it came to what she gave the twins, Anthony was staying mum. "I'm not telling," she said laughing.
These were softball questions and soon enough Cohen was looking to get some real juicy gossip from Anthony. She wasn't taking the bait, though. Cohen asked if Jay-Z showed up at the party, Anthony gave a very appropriate but very polite "duh." He later asked why it was Kim Kardashian wasn't in attendance. Anthony just smiled and said, "Don't know that either actually." When Cohen asked whether Bey's dad Matthew Knowles, who recently felt the sting of the Beyhive, showed up Anthony just said, "I don't know."
Well played, La La, well played. Bow down to the queen of question dodging.
