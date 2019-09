Did A Fan Crack The Theme Of Taylor Swift’s Next Album Already?

As the fan builds their case, we must say, it's pretty convincing. It begins with a tweet from CEO of Taylor Swift's record label, Big Machine Label Group. The tweet was an image with the quote, "You can't recycle wasted time." That alone wouldn't necessarily give anything away. People tweet quotes all the time. Next, Taylor Swift posts a screenshot of HAIM's new single, "Want You Back" to her Instagram with the caption, "On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time!!!!!!!!!!!!" To play devil's advocate, Taylor Swift is all of us listening to HAIM's new single . A very relatable post, but not necessarily an obvious clue by itself. This is when it gets interesting! According to a photo shared by @POPULOVE claims to be of a set piece being used in a "major" new Taylor Swift video. The prop is clearly a piece of a clock. Hmm...this theory gets better by the photo. Finally, the fan shares a screenshot of a story from Billboard . In it, they quote an unnamed source from E! who says that Taylor Swift is working "around the clock" on new music.