The Mental Load Of Being A Poor Mom

Who is there for a solo parent to ask for help? As safety net programs face drastic cuts , Paul Ryan even suggested churches and non-profit organizations will help families in need. As someone who called a long list of those places numerous times over the last decade only to hear they did not have the funds to help me, I know the desperation of trying to keep your family afloat on your own. Relying on religious organizations also gives churches the power of deciding who deserves help, and who — according to their terms — doesn’t. It can open families living in poverty to more judgment, which is the last thing they need. An increased demand on all of these organizations would only deplete them further. Food kitchens, already fighting to keep up , would have their shelves run dry.