The Mental Load Of Being A Poor Mom

Being able to start talking about these experiences helped. Since I saw that comic, I have talked to my neighbor about the “mental load.” I also talked about it with my new husband. Once, exasperated, I told him “I need help thinking about things!” — the comic helped me bring home to him what has always been a part of life for me, and so many other women. Now, we talk more about what we each need, and if I forget something like the baby’s diaper bag when we leave the house, I am confident he’s got it, and it’s packed with wipes and a change of clothes.