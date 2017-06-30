Are All These Celeb News Apps Really Worth It? An Investigation

Celebrities seem to be banking on the fact that you'll pay to hear news straight from the horse's mouth. Official celebrity apps have started popping up one by one, always boasting a mix of free and premium content, the latter of which true fans can access for a monthly subscription. Sure, $2.99 a month sounds inconsequential, but times that by twelve, and add any other celebrities you're following, and you're suddenly paying a decent chunk a year for something not all that exclusive. After all, really important news is still reported by outlets for free online — so why pay extra?
Lindsay Lohan is the next in a string of celebrities to monetize their lives through a premium website or app. For $2.99 a month, Lohan fans have access to "secrets" and other content on her page on the site Preemium, and if I could be convinced that she'd hold up her end of the bargain, I'd absolutely pay $2.99 to find out what she's hiding. But since I've never once subscribed to a celebrity's app and still somehow know everything they're doing at all times, I'm not inclined to start now.
But this is just the beginning. We're all still figuring out what works and what does not in the world of social media, and I'm totally prepared to eat my words if they truly do end up becoming A Thing. As of right now, though, just a handful of celebrities have hopped aboard the app train, and ahead we've highlighted each and every one. What do they offer? What do they cost? And, can you believe of all people Jeremy Renner is on this list? Onward!