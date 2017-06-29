Broke, busy, indecisive — there are a lot of reasons why someone might skip a hair appointment and decide, What the hell, I can do this myself. But the truth is, you can't. Or at least, you probably can't cut, trim, or dye your own hair as well as a pro. Unfortunately for one young boy, he had to learn that lesson the hard way.
Earlier this week, a video surfaced on the homepage of Reddit that showcased a boy at about 1o years old trimming his own hair — and it's melting all the hearts. “Hi guys, welcome! I’m going to cut my own hair," he happily says to the camera.
"I cut my dad's hair yesterday, so I wanted to think about cutting my own hair," he explains. As he plugs in the razor, you have hope in your heart that maybe — just maybe — everything will turn out all right. "My ma doesn’t want to do it, so…” But, as it so often does, things went awry — fast.
He looked a little too comfortable wielding the razor across his head once, twice, then three times in the same exact place. The result? “Oh, I made a bald spot…” he whispered to himself in disbelief.
But like any true problem solver, he tried to put the hair back on his head like it were a divot kicked up from a pitching wedge on a golf green. (He realized quickly this "Plan B" is not as foolproof as he hoped.) The boy examined the damage in the mirror, removed the clump of hair, and said to himself, “Oh my god, I'm going to be the funniest kid on the planet.”
Luckily, the video ends on a high note: "Well, it doesn’t look that bad," he muttered, shrugging off the mistake. Yeah, this guy is our hero.
