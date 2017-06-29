Adidas Is Making Dreams Come True For Wes Anderson Fans

For 13 years, fans of Wes Anderson's The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou have been yearning for the simple pair of white kicks with blue lines and yellow laces. That's over a decade of Zissou-inspired Halloween costumes that lacked a critical element.
Well, my friends, you may never have to experience that humiliation again.
Grab your little red beanies and gather your shark-hunting gear, because Nylon reports those Zissou Rom kicks are finally here.
Made famous by Bill Murray's character, the sneakers became so coveted that people created petitions to get the company on board with production. Unfortunately, those signatures seemed to do little to help, with Nylon noting that back in 2005, an Adidas spokesman said he'd be "surprised" if the shoes were ever manufactured for the public.
But like a ray of light reflecting off the ocean into a tiny submarine, Adidas gave fans hope at the We Love Green music festival in Paris when it released 100 pairs of the limited-edition footwear. As Nylon notes, each shoe is even emblazoned with the word "Zissou." The shoes are also listed on Wes-Anderson.com for $254.98, but by the looks of things, they may already be sold out. Don't worry, we're sure you can pay quadruple the cost on eBay if you really need to have them.
Of course, The Life Aquatic isn't the only Anderson classic people try to emulate. From a couple's wedding inspired by Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel, to these miniature recreations of scenes and sets from The Darjeeling Limited and The Royal Tenenbaums, it seems Anderson's aesthetic resonates with fans all over the world.
