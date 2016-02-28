Spanish illustrator Mar Cerdà has created a series of miniature dioramas inspired by Wes Anderson's iconic film sets. Obviously, we'd like to shrink ourselves and live in each and every single one.
The Darjeeling Limited, The Royal Tenenbaums, and The Grand Budapest Hotel have informed the Barcelona-based artist's work. As Open Culture notes, Cerdà begins by watercoloring the various elements of each scene (Margot soaking in a tub or a traveling trunk perched atop a bunk). She then painstakingly cuts and positions each piece to recreate the entire scene in two and three dimensions. The results are shared on her Instagram feed.
Here are a few examples of her work:
Anderson's not the artist's only muse. She also creates works inspired by Zoolander and Star Wars, and has a series of papercuts encased in old anchovy tins.
