Back when we were teenagers, St. Ives was that brand that first helped us discover our love for face scrub. To this day, we still keep bottles of its famous Apricot Scrub in our shower caddies. That's why the brand doesn’t often launch new scrubs — if it’s not broke, don’t fix it, right? Luckily for fans of the formula, the drugstore brand will soon be dropping a face scrub that smells like the tropical vacation of our dreams.
When you think of summer, chances are you probably reach for everything and anything that smells like piña coladas or the beach. So why not incorporate that sweet scent into our beauty routine? Well, that’s exactly what St. Ives is doing with its newest launch.
A few months ago, the company kicked off a product campaign called #NextTopScrub, which let customers dream up what they'd like to see from the next St. Ives exfoliating treatment. The result: The Rise & Energize Coconut & Coffee Scrub. The coffee scent makes it feel like your splashing cold brew onto your face, waking your skin right up. It's also infused with natural walnut shells to give it that scrubby texture and coconut extract for extra hydration.
The St. Ives Rise & Energize Scrub will be sold at Target starting July 9 and it's only $3.99, so you can stock up on the essentials without breaking the bank. And if Flaca and Maritza approve, then so do we.
