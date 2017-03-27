For starters, it's classified as an "oil scrub" for your face — which, at first, sounded completely foreign from the oil cleansers flooding the market right now. But it's also entirely different from the oil-laden body scrubs found at most spas, too. That is, it doesn't feel greasy or harsh. Instead, this gel-like exfoliator is surprisingly gentle: It has fine flecks of coconut-shell powder that get the job done without making me feel like I was scrubbing my skin with sandpaper. And when I rinsed it off, it did leave a residual coat of moisture — courtesy of grapeseed and coconut oils — but it didn't feel suffocating in the slightest.