Pharrell Williams is a man of many talents. He writes, sings, raps, produces, hosts, designs… he’s basically a freakish powerhouse of talent and skills. However, there’s one skill he’s not pressed to work on: changing dirty diapers.
In an interview with Today, the 44-year-old got pretty candid when hosts Matt Lauer and Hoda Kotb brought up fatherhood. Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, welcomed triplets back in January and since then it seems the couple has been pretty busy with the infants.
“My wife is SEAL Team Six. There’s nothing she can’t do,” Williams said. “I mean, she carried those three bodies and she’s just on it all the time.”
Yet, when Kotb brought up what it was like changing the diapers of three crying children, Williams had an interesting response. He quickly replied: “Again, SEAL Team Six.” ‘Nuff said.
The couple also share a son, Rocket, who was born in 2008. According to The Voice host, Rocket has been “an amazing big brother.” It’s unclear if little Rocket helps mom out in the dirty diaper-changing department.
Despite Williams’ lack of interest in poopy diapers, he did explain to the surprised hosts that the family does (of course) have a team of people to help them out. It's not like the man is leaving dear Helen alone at home, to cook dinner and watch the kiddies alone, while he's out galavanting with the boys. At least we don't think so, considering Williams' busy schedule. “We do have some amazing people to help us, but it’s serious,” he said.
In an interview Monday night on The Tonight Show, Williams gushed about his wife. “I have to say, my wife carrying those babies and all of them are fine and healthy. Man, I cannot say enough about women and all kinds of burdens that they carry and the gifts that they carry,” he said. “My wife is everything. She’s the best.”
