What Patriotism Looks Like To Me This Fourth Of July

There are plenty of Americans who wear red, white, and blue beyond federal holidays, whether it be running to the grocery store or going to school. But not in my hometown of Los Angeles. Instead, the only patriotic memorabilia I saw beyond Independence Day was on the touristy Venice Beach boardwalk, where vendors sold T-shirts emblazoned with massive bald eagles and the words "Back to Back World War Champs." My upbringing was unquestionably American, but my community rarely participated in visibly patriotic dressing. This social norm begs the question: Who does the image of America belong to?