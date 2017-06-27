Will’s Very Good Episode didn't stop there, as he completely dominates the Bachelorette’s Norwegian handball game date. He was competitive without being rude and totally into the entire experience. Rachel takes notice, saying in a confessional, "Will put on his game face, his athleticism. He was like Jordan in the ‘97 finals. I needed to see that from Will today, and that didn’t go unnoticed." That is some high praise. The Florida man’s strengths continued to shine during the after-date cocktail party, where he finally opens up about himself. Will explains the last person he was in love with left him, seemingly unexpectedly, and "picked someone else." He goes on to reveal he was only able to get over the heartbreak by realizing there was nothing else he could have done.