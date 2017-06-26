Miranda Cosgrove Just Got L.A.'s Coolest Haircut

It's been too long since we heard Drake Bell and Josh Peck shout "MEGAAAAANNNN!" But that doesn't make the line any less memorable. For all those that missed Drake & Josh's four season run, Miranda Cosgrove played the ultimate sassy little sister we all wish we had back in the early 2000s.
As she transitioned from her baby face days on the show to her time as a teen on iCarly, the one thing that remained constant was her signature look: bold brows, a big smile, natural makeup, and long, dark brown hair. In fact, we can't remember a time when she's had short hair — even back in School Of Rock.
Advertisement
That is, until now. Add Cosgrove to the long list of celebs that have gotten L.A.'s coolest industry cut — because she just stepped out with a smooth, choppy bob.
This weekend, the actress and singer showed up to the Despicable Me 3 premiere with a shaggy bob and side part, courtesy of hairstylist Michael Sparks. Short of some ombré highlights back in 2013, this is the first time Cosgrove has switched up her hair game. Of course, the bob is very on-trend for this year — and it looks like we aren't the only ones who love the look.
"It looks fresh, fun, and twenty something!" one Instagram fan commented on Cosgrove's picture of her new cut. "Wow no words...ITS AMAZING???????" another wrote. Of course, for some of us, we'll always remember her as pint-sized Megan, but this chop is definitely helping to set her new look apart from her past roles — and we're so here for it.
READ THIS NEXT:
Advertisement