A Fidget Spinner Lip Gloss Now Exists — & It's Headed To Sephora

If someone were to tell you right now, apropos of nothing, that BuzzFeed (as in, the website) was not only launching its own fidget spinner , but also a fidget spinner that has three lip glosses housed inside it, and that you could pre-order one of your own for $9.99, it seems unlikely that you would believe them. But these are strange times we’re living in, and April Fools’ Day was almost three months ago — and, yes, BuzzFeed is indeed bringing a fidget spinner-lip gloss hybrid to the world.