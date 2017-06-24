Peek Inside The Gorgeous House In L.A. That Shonda Rhimes Bought

Shonda Rhimes, creator/writer/producer of some of television's most popular shows, bought a house in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. This is her third home in Hancock Park.
With neighbors like Antonio Banderas and Nat King Cole, the ABC all-star is in good company. The 1920s-era residence is described as an English country manor. With five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, the house is pretty impressive.
Looking through the photos, it is easy to see why Rhimes fell in love with the property. With a sizeable pool, large bathrooms, and a beautiful kitchen, it seems like a perfect place to host a party with friends or kick back and binge watch a show. (What shows do you think Shonda Rhimes, creator of all shows bingeable, binge watches?)
According to Variety, Rhimes' other two Hancock Park properties were previously owned by celebrities as well. The first, an 8,292-square-foot mansion that she bought in March 2010, was previously owned by iconic indie musician Beck. The second, purchased in 2014, is an 8,398-square-foot Mediterranean villa once owned by sitcom star, Patricia Heaton.
Rhimes is executive producing a new series called For The People set to air on ABC in the 2017-2018 season, so maybe her latest purchase was her way of treating herself for an undoubted job well done.
