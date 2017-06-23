Story from Pop Culture

Aaron Carter Enters ER After Being "Bullied & Body Shamed By The World"

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic.
Aaron Carter clapped back at critics of his appearance in a series of tweets on Thursday night, claiming he is being "bullied and body shamed by the world."
The singer took to Twitter to talk about a woman at his Syracuse, NY show that evening who criticized his weight within earshot. "I'm entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered she wasn't realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer," he wrote. "This is body shaming. You guys are bullying me. I've already adressed [sic] my medical issues. #bodyshaming." The 29-year-old specifically accused the woman of "gossiping behind my back. About how I look I'm in dying and need to eat four cheeseburger." He added, "I'm sorry I'm not fat enough. For my fake fans."
The medical issue Carter is referring to is the hiatal hernia he was diagnosed with at 19. He opened up about the condition last month on Twitter. He described it as "a terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite." (According to the Mayo Clinic, a hiatal hernia occurs when a part of your stomach pushes up into your diaphragm, which can cause heartburn, stomach pain, and gastrointestinal bleeding after eating.) The singer, who has previously talked about struggling with anxiety while defending his body weight, railed against the "defaming body shaming verbal assault against someone with severe medical conditions which I've publicly talked about."
The singer also brought up the stressful time he's had lately, including his father's death last month. "I've literally had the hardest week of my life, my dad past away my late sisters birthday anniversary was June 6th & people #BodyShame me." He railed against the "defaming body shaming verbal assault against someone with severe medical conditions which I've publicly talked about."
Carter's night got worse, though, when he entered the ER, which he later said was for a "little check up." He tweeted, "Lots of shows lately, had to head up to ER just to get a little check up these shows are crazy lately gotta make sure I stay strong." Carter added alongside photo of himself at the hospital, "I'll recover" and "All G."
