I'm entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered she wasn't realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
This is body shaming. You guys are bullying me. I've already adressed my medical issues. #bodyshaming https://t.co/OhH1h5oTVa— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
I've literally had the hardest week of my life, my dad past away my late sisters birthday anniversary was June 6th & people #BodyShame me.— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
Your friend was gossiping behind my back. About how I look I'm in dying and need to eat four cheeseburger. https://t.co/3BS0JDo0an— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
Takes deep breaths ** but this deserve a #BodyShaming LAWSUIT!!— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
You mean a defaming body shaming verbal assault against someone with severe medical conditions which I've publicly talked about? https://t.co/6Wd6JaUZTB— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
a grown woman was gossiping bout me w I have a eating disorder telling people I need to eat 5 cheeseburgers cause I look like I'm dying. ?— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
Lots of shows lately, had to head up to ER just to get a little check up these shows are crazy lately gotta make sure I stay strong— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017