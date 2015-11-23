Carter — best known from his tween pop days — shared that he has a hiatal hernia and suffers from anxiety. According to Cosmopolitan, Carter first wrote: "The way people talk about my weight is like high school times a million. Yes. I'm skinny right now. I've been very stressed and going thru some shit and felt like I needed to explain myself 'cause so many people are asking me and talking about me being too fucking skinny." Those tweets appear to have been deleted, but others on the subject are still accessible.
Yes. I'm aware ok. I go through shit and have been really stressed out and I have a stupid medical condition called a hiatal hernia...— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) November 22, 2015
It's kinda hard being me. But I'm good I promise. I love you guys and I appreciate your support i go through shit like everyone else— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) November 22, 2015
And EVERYONES been talking about it and I can't even post videos or take pictures without feeling self conscience and it fucking sucks— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) November 22, 2015
And just so we are VERY CLEAR I DONT so drugs I smoke smoke bud but that's it— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) November 22, 2015
I suffer from a SHIT ton of anxiety trying to handle with my fam personally the best way I can 😔— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) November 22, 2015
No he compared himself to me. I knew Michael VERY well and spent lots of time with him. Just stop right there. https://t.co/Jbi0rSpsOe— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) November 23, 2015
Little do you guys know.... When Dookie gave me his JACKET PERSONALLY he was passing a torch to me verbatim don't need 2 explain myself— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) November 23, 2015
Carter's most recent album was 2002's Another Earthquake, though in 2014 he launched the "Aaron Carter's Wonderful World" tour.