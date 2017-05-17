Nick & Aaron Carter's Father, Bob Carter, Has Died

Nick and Aaron Carter shared on Twitter Wednesday that their father passed away on Tuesday night. Bob Carter was 65 when he died.
"I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night," Nick Carter tweeted. "While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time."
Aaron Carter also shared a photo of himself with his dad, which he noted was the last picture he has of them together.
"My heart is Completly shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad," Carter captioned the image.
Aaron Carter later posted a throwback photo of himself with his parents on Twitter, too. "I'm gonna miss you forever poppa smurf you were the coolest man ever. And super good looking pops! I'm really messed up right now," Carter wrote in the tweet. The image is heartbreaking — you can see Carter's admiration for his father in the photo. (It's even more heartbreaking that the singer had to search "Nick Carter dad" to find a photo of his family.)
Aaron Carter also shared a different photo of himself and his father on Instagram on Wednesday. "My heart is broken, We are so hurt we lost you poppa way too soon.
Bob Carter had appeared on House of Carters, the family's E! reality show, in 2006. The Carter family also lost Aaron and Nick's sister, Leslie, in 2012, when she died at age 25.
According to People, Bob Carter passed away in Florida. TMZ, which first reported the news, didn't have details about the cause of his death. In addition to Aaron and Nick, Bob Carter is survived by his other children Angel and Bobbie.
