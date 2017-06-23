The next time Emma rises from her chair is to squeeze the muscles of Cameron Armstrong — who is mercifully at least in his very early twenties — after Rita did a bit of feeling him up herself. As Emma and Rita fawn over the athlete’s "gun show," Nick and fellow judge, I mean "architect," Timbaland do a dramatic bro handshake in the background as a celebration. The underlying sexualization of Cameron didn’t stop there. In the second half of the episode, he performs “That’s What I Like” with one of the mini boy bands, Reverb. "Cameron, your moves!" Emma praises. "I need you teach me some of those later." Cameron picks up on the inherent seductive nature of that statement and his eyes almost pop out of his head. Again, please think of Donnie Wahlberg saying all of this to a girl in college.