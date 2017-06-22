These Boy Band Songs Really Make Us Miss Boy Bands

Boy bands are The Bachelorette of the music industry. Just like the famous dating show, in most boy band songs, a group of men compete for the same woman and express their feelings in platitudes. Most importantly, boy bands’ music videos are just as entertaining as the weekly, two-hour sagas on the Bachelorette.
I propose that all male music artist first have to pass through the ranks of a boy boy before emerging triumphant with solo careers. It worked for Harry Styles, Paul McCartney, and Justin Timberlake. Plus, thanks to the boy bands of the 20th century, we’re left with the cheesiest, corniest, cutest music videos of all time.
Clearly, ABC agrees with me on the importance of not letting boy bands go extinct. The new singing competition Boy Band, premieres June 22 at 8 p.m. Over the course of ten episodes, male vocalists compete for a spot on America’s next generic boy band. Nick Carter, former Backstreet Boy member, is one of the judges, because of course he is.
In honor of Boy Band, here’s a walk down memory lane for some of the sweetest boy band songs of the 20th century.
