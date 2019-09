Baby Spice Pranked Airport Travelers — & Nobody Noticed

The British tradition of Red Nose day is being extra generous this year. Not only is the annual event providing that long-awaited Love Actually reunion , it's offering up a slew of clips that are actually giving us reason to laugh. In a new video, Emma Bunton — a.k.a. Baby Spice, for anyone who needs a refresher — took part in the festivities by slipping into a British Airways uniform (jaunty scarf and all) at London's Heathrow Airport and pranking a slew of unknowing passengers.