Savannah Guthrie Regrets Asking Khloé Kardashian This Question

Savannah Guthrie has interviewed many of America's influential folk. That's what happens when you host The Today Show, the country's premiere morning talk show. One would think that after years of early morning interviews, Guthrie would have a whole host of regrets. (It's live TV! Regrets happen.) Her one regret, though, is asking Khloe Kardashian if Robert Kardashian was really her dad.
"Khloe Kardashian was on, and there were these rumors that her father Robert Kardashian wasn't really her father, and I didn't really want to ask it, because it was kind of probing and personal," Guthrie explained on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "But I was new, and I was like, 'I feel like they want me to.'"
Because she didn't want to ask about Kardashian's parentage, Guthrie procrastinated, as we all have done in our lives. She finally asked the question right before "cut!"
"They were like, 'Five seconds, four,' and I was like, 'And is Robert Kardashian really your father?'" She said yes, he was her father, and Guthrie threw to commercial. (Throwing to commercial is when people on TV point at the camera and say something like, "And we're back after these messages!")
Guthrie seems to be more embarrassed about the way she handled the question than about the question itself. As the story goes, fellow host Matt Lauer made fun of her for — and, yes, this is a little odd — asking someone who their father was three seconds before cut.
"He loved it so much," she said, indicating at fellow host Lauer. (Lauer added that it was "hysterical.")
This is all rather tangential to the real question at stake: Is Robert Kardashian really Khloé Kardashian's father? (It is a very popular Kardashian conspiracy that he is not.)
