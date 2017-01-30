Consider the Today show the coffee of daytime TV: It's here to start your morning off right.
Still, you may be surprised at just how long the Today show has been doing its thing. While its network, NBC, will be celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2017, the talk show also has a huge birthday coming up. Today will turn 65 this year, which means it's been keeping you updated on news, world events, and fun pop culture moments since the days of sock hops and jukeboxes. Your parents, and even your grandparents, may have been watching Today from the time they were a kid — just in a different iteration.
But while the format of the show may change, its commitment to keeping its audience informed before their morning bagel has not. Of course, the series wouldn't be anything without its hosts guiding the way. With so many decades of Today to look back on, it's the perfect time to celebrate the anchors that made this morning show so memorable.
Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie currently hold the title of Today's anchors, but who else was in their shoes? Here is every star whose work made the Today show what it is today.