Everyone loves Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and can't get enough of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's recently expanded family, but when it comes to Hollywood power couples, the world is insatiable. Now, there's two stars that fans can't stop, won't stop shipping. Helen Mirren and 50 Cent. The Oscar-winning Collateral Beauty actress, 71, and the Power star and producer, 41, quite literally fanned the flames of romance rumors when 50 Cent posted a flirty photo of the two celebrities on Instagram. Could this relationship blossom into the real deal? Eh, probably not, but it's kind of amazing to imagine.
Advertisement
50 Cent (real name: Curtis Jackson) and Mirren hung out at the red carpet of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco on Tuesday, where the "Candy Shop" rapper was promoting Power. On Thursday, he took to the social media platform to share a hilarious photo in which it appeared Mirren was eyeing the younger man.
"Yeah, I think I love her man," the Get Rich Or Die Tryin' star wrote in his Instagram caption. "I'm trying not to stare at her. She know she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can't describe it. LOL."
"She looks smitten lol. This is a very cute pic; love Helen Mirren!," one fan wrote in the comments section.
"I love this photo lol I'm feelin these #vibes," said another.
Another commenter couldn't help but use the opportunity to show their own love of Mirren:
"She is one of them women that took care of herself, and kept her inner fire burning bright, and it shows," wrote a Mirren-loving fan.
While there's no word yet on whether 50 Cent decided to ask out his celebrity crush, he's been a busy guy. Shortly after posting his Mirren pic, the rapper went on to share multiple photos of his four-year-old son Sire Jackson's preschool graduation. It turns out, Sire — who scored a modeling contract at age two — wants to be a singer just like his dad.
"My little guy thinks I'm the best thing in life. So I have go hard to make sure he has everything he need to be great," wrote the musician in his Instagram caption.
Advertisement
There's lots of love in this star's life — even if he's not actually dating the inimitable Helen Mirren.
Advertisement