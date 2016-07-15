I already know what you're going to say: "I don't need another show!" And listen, I get it. We're lucky enough to be living in a time when there is so much good television out there that we can barely keep up. In fact, I had the same reaction when my sister pretty much begged me to watch Power — especially after I googled it and saw TV critics gave it some mediocre reviews. But hear me out.



I'll be straight up with you: This is not life-changing, deep, meaningful television. But Power is gritty, glamorous, and addictive — like a glitzier, 50 Cent-ified version of The Wire. (And much better than the super soap-y Empire, in my opinion.) I know that, in a post-Breaking Bad world, it's hard to have high expectations for a show, but once I began the first season of this series, I couldn't stop. I fell headfirst into the life of James St. Patrick, a.k.a. Ghost, a New York drug kingpin trying to balance his wife, kids, and not-so-pure beginnings with a promising new career as a nightclub owner (and yes, a mistress).



Need more convincing? Check out the slideshow for eight more reasons to watch, and then — if you haven't already — get to bingeing on seasons 1 and 2 before the third season begins July 17 (9 p.m E.T. on Starz). If you regret it, feel free to flood me with hate mail — but I have a feeling you won't.