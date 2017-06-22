Even when you're a rich, famous, handsome, Oscar-winning actor, dating can be a real pain. Jamie Foxx has figured out as much as he inches towards 50. The actor, 49, opened up about the perils of his love life on The Graham Norton Show Friday — and he got very real about how his age is factoring into the dating equation these days.
Foxx, who appeared on the U.K. talk sow alongside Judi Dench, Kristen Wiig, and Steve Carrell, admitted, "It’s tough out there. I am getting older but people think I am younger," reports Metro. "When I was asked the other day by a twentysomething girl how old I was, she looked at me as though 49 was a terminal disease!" No mention of Katie Holmes, interestingly — his longtime rumored girlfriend, 38.
Foxx also has to be weary of bumping into friends of his older daughter, Corinne — who graduated from University of Southern California last year — when he goes out. "I was at a club the other night and a group of girls shouted my name," he said. "I was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?' and they said, ‘We go to school with your daughter!’ You have to be so careful." Awkward.
While Corinne may be mortified at the thought of her dad hanging with her crew at the club, Foxx's younger daughter, Annalise Bishop, is totally down with the whole famous dad thing. "She loves all that Hollywood stuff," Foxx explained. "Someone gave me a convertible Rolls Royce to drive, and she loved it with the roof down driving down Sunset Boulevard." The Baby Driver star continued, "When we got near Soho House I said, ‘We’ve got to put the roof up because it looks terrible arriving like this.’ And, just as I put up the roof up she shouted out, ‘Jamie Foxx is in the house!'"
I wonder if he knows that most teen girls would do pretty much anything to avoid being seen pulling up to the venue with their dad. Count your blessings, Jamie.
