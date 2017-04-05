People Think This Photo Of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Means They're Definitely Dating

The Katie Holmes-Jamie Foxx dating rumors spin madly on. Since 2015, the world has been wondering if the two actors are more than just friends — Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan even confirmed it before backpedaling on her claims. Now, an Instagram user has spotted the two stars out in the wild, and you tell me: Does this look like a date or does this look like a date?
"Look who I spotted on a date night," the gossip account captioned the photo. "I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today."
While we'd love to believe Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are wining and dining each other in some kind of whirlwind romance, take it with a grain of salt. The two have been friends for some time, and after every instance of the two being spotted out together, a source is quick to remind us that this isn't anything new.
"This is not some intense romance," a source told People two years ago. "Jamie and Katie are friends and have been for a long time. They are two adults who are attractive and single, and so apparently conclusions will be drawn. But, contrary to those conclusions, they're not about to run off and make some serious commitment."
"He is very happy with her," she said. "I like that he seems very happy."
Later, however, she changed her tune. "I've never seen them together, he's never told me he's dating her," she explained. "A lot of times, I get asked questions about celebrities — some I know, some I don't — a lot of times we just give a safe kind of generic answer. Sorry to not have this bombshell story, but I cannot confirm them."
That doesn't mean we're not getting excited about this photo anyway.
