The first trailer for the heartbreaking movie about the Boston Marathon bombing is here and it's bound to bring a tear to your eye.
The film, Stronger, which is adapted from the memoir of the same name written by bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany and tells the true story about one of the couples impacted by the horrific attack in 2013 that killed three and injured over 200 others.
Entertainment Weekly reports that Gyllenhaal will portray Bauman, who lost both of his legs after the brutal impact went off at the finish line, where he was waiting to see his former girlfriend Erin Hurley (Maslany) complete her 22.6-mile journey. Bauman helped officials to identify one of the bombers, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, whose brother and co-conspirator Dzhokhar was sentenced to death in 2015 after he was found guilty on 30 charges.
Take a look at the trailer below.
Baumer and Hurley had a child, Nora, together and married in 2014. In February of this year, the couple announced that they were getting a divorce but are dedicated to remaining friends and coparenting their daughter, according to Boston.com.
"Jeff and Erin have decided that it is best to move forward as friends," one relative told Boston.com. "Though their relationship has changed, their admiration, love and mutual respect for each other will never waver. They are dedicated to loving and parenting their daughter, Nora, and ask for privacy."
Stronger is slated to appear in theaters on Sept. 22, 2017.
