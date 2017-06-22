Selena Gomez may be the most-followed human on Instagram, but her social media presence is just the tip of the iceberg — and just one of many reasons she just landed a gorgeous new Coach campaign. "She speaks to a generation, her realness and honesty really connects," Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers told the Telegraph, “She's aspirational but she comes across as an authentically good person and she’s very beautiful but in a real way.” We don’t disagree, but he left off something that legions of fans double tap on the regular: her enviable beauty looks.
Scroll through her Instagram posts and you’ll find countless Pinterest-worthy looks showing off perfect highlighter, pretty peach lip color, and her go-to smoky cat-eye. Suffice to say, we’re enamored on a regular basis — and often left searching for a way to recreate the look. But Gomez isn’t usually in the habit of indulging her secrets. Well, until now.
Gomez rocked a killer beige lip in the Coach campaign — the kind of cool-toned neutral that conjures images of Brigitte Bardot. And as always, we assumed we’d never quite know the exact shade and have to dig for the best dupes. Or, what's worse, that it was a clever blend of tons of shades, for which we'd never be able to recreate. But lucky for us, the mother of makeup, Pat McGrath, revealed her dirty little secret via Instagram.
The essential peachy beige is none other than her first-ever matte lipstick: Lust: MatteTrance in 1995. The meaning behind the lipstick hue is kind of obvious, but lends a lot to what nude lips looked like two decades ago: "It was just a major year for me," McGrath coyly explains to us.
Here's hoping McGrath continues to expand the line, because we'd add it to our carts in a heartbeat.
