A world without Nicole Kidman's talent would be a bleak one, but that was almost our reality when the actress briefly considered quitting the industry back in 2008. In an interview with AP, the The Beguiled star sat down with the film's director, Sofia Coppola, to talk about being women in Hollywood. During the interview, Kidman revealed that, when she was pregnant with her daughter Sunday, she almost decided to bow out of the industry all together.
"There are so many life issues that come into it when you're working," the 50-year-old told the outlet. "We both have children and that's a big commitment, isn't it?"
Advertisement
Kidman is a mother of four, sharing two children, Isabella Jane and Connor, with her ex Tom Cruise, and two daughters, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, with husband Keith Urban. It wasn't until her pregnancy with Sunday that she thought it might all be too much.
"At one point, I think I was pregnant with Sunday, and I was like, 'I'm going to give up acting, I'm done. It's too much. And the baby and that's it,'" she said. However, it was her own mother who convinced her to push through and keep at it.
"And my mom was like, 'Don't do that,'" she continued. "'Take some time off but don't give it up.' She said, 'Keep your toe in the water' because she said, 'You're going to want that as you get older.' And it's also healthy, if you have a creative spirit and you're artistic, there does have to be a place for that."
Thankfully, Kidman stuck around, and ended up creating incredible work, including the dramatic HBO series Big Little Lies. It's a lot to juggle, but over the years, Kidman has proved she's more than capable of handling anything and everything life throws at her.
Advertisement