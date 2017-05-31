Is This The Secret To Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Marriage?

Sometimes, being old school isn't a bad thing — it seems to be working just fine for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.
Kidman stars on the July cover of InStyle, and in the magazine's cover interview, she shared a surprising tidbit about how she and Urban keep in touch when they're not together.
"People text, and then I text back 'Just call me.' I like the voice," Kidman told InStyle's editor-in-chief, Laura Brown. "Keith and I don't ever text. We call. That's just what we've always done. We're old-school."
There's definitely something to be said in favor of good old-fashioned phone calls. And if someone as busy as Nicole Kidman can make time to talk on the phone, anyone can. (In addition to enjoying phone calls with her husband, The Beguiled star also told the magazine she recently spent an hour on the phone with fellow actress and longtime friend Naomi Watts.)
Advertisement
Aside from enjoying the phone's traditional use, it sounds like Kidman is pretty lowkey in general. She told InStyle that she's "naturally an introvert," and for her 50th birthday, she wants nothing more than to go on a hike or visit the beach.
Kidman also talked about the joy of working with a female-led cast on Big Little Lies. "I always say when women unite and work together, we're very powerful," she told InStyle. "One, because we're very loyal. And two, because once we're in it, we're all multitaskers, and we can get stuff done. It's a beautiful thing when you can actually make a project work based on true friendships."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement