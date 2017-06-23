What We Actually Want To Wear On The 4th Of July

If you're not into all the stars and stripes and "'Merica" slogan tees typically associated with July 4th style, For Love & Lemons has introduced a line of swim and ready-to-wear pieces inspired by the best parts of summer: BBQs, road trips, fireworks — and there's no American flags in sight.
"We wanted the collection to be no-fuss and versatile — something you could wear to work, but then to happy hour afterward," Gillian Kern and Laura Hall, the brand's founders, told Refinery29. "It's hot out and we don't want getting dressed to be a whole ordeal, so each piece in this collection is super-easy to wear, but unique enough that you can complete your whole outfit by simply pairing with tennis shoes and your favorite pair of sunglasses."
Finally, we can eat our hotdogs and look good in the process. And while this is technically a 4th of July capsule collection, these flirty dresses, sheer tops, and mini skirts are pieces we can (and will) be wearing all summer long. Click on to shop the offering for yourself (the holiday is slowly creeping up, after all), and be sure to use the code "REFINERY4th" for an extra 15% off now through June 29.