No One Is Happier That BiP Is Coming Back Than Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis

After weeks of asking "will they or won't they," fans all over were thrilled to learn that ABC and Warner Bros. have decided to officially bring back Bachelor in Paradise.
The announcement of the show's return, which is scheduled for later this summer, was made shortly after Warner Bros. concluded their investigation into alleged sexual misconduct on set, primarily between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, after finding no reason to believe anyone was endangered.
Since the news broke, people have gone online to celebrate and have (probably) stocked up on a months-long supply of rosé for their BiP viewing parties — including Ashton Kutcher!
"I'M SO HAPPY @BachParadise IS BACK!" - Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on him and Mila Kunis being @BachelorABC and @BacheloretteABC superfans pic.twitter.com/qrNREcp96v— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 21, 2017
While chatting on Wednesday's Good Morning America, Kutcher admitted that he and wife Mila Kunis are relieved that the scandalous show is coming back on air to heat up the summer, according to People.
"I'm so happy Paradise is back," he said. "I'm telling ya, I was worried! This is like our greatest guilty pleasure of all time."
The couple, who recently made an appearance on The Bachelorette, are apparently mega-fans of all of the franchise's shows. Despite leading incredibly busy lives — between work and raising two adorable children — Kutchner said he and Kunis are totally devoted to watching all of the drama unfold together.
"We sit down, Monday night it's like religion in our house," Kutcher continued. "In fact, I haven't watched [The Bachelorette] this week because I was here and [Mila] is there, so we're saving it. Because this is our thing. I mean, it's unbelievable this show. It's like the greatest social experiment of all time. "
Their fun doesn't stop there, either. Kutcher said Kunis even fit a little role-playing into their Bachelor evenings.
"We turn the volume off, and we, like, watch the one-on-one date and then she does the voice of the girl and I do the voice of the guy," he said.
So, there you have it, folks. Apparently, the key to a happy marriage is to kick back, laugh, and watch as other people try to find love!
