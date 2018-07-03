18 Patriotic Beauty Looks You'll Still Want To Wear After The 4th Of July

Remember the epic Fourth of July party T. Swift threw for her squad in 2016? There were matching swimsuits, perfectly orchestrated fireworks, and lots of very famous, beautiful people (like Tom Hiddleston in a t-shirt that would make headlines for days).
The whole spectacle made our plans look pretty damn boring by comparison. But even if we're not shelling out thousands on a catered pool party, we're still going big in the beauty department with glitter, metallics, and lipsticks so long-wearing they'll withstand a push in the water.
Ahead, find the prettiest, most patriotic beauty looks — all made for Instagram, of course. You're on your own when it comes to getting Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to stop by, though.