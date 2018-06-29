The Best Beauty & Makeup Inspo For A Fab July 4th Party

The whole spectacle made us want to jump on the bandwagon and have our own 4th July celebration. And, before you say anything, we are well are it's not a British tradition, but if we're perfectly honest we will take any excuse for a party. Unlike Taylor we don't have the dosh to shell out thousands on a catered pool party, but we can still go big in the beauty department with glitter, metallics, and lipsticks so long-wearing they'll withstand a push in the water.