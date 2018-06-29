The Best Beauty & Makeup Inspo For A Fab July 4th Party

Remember the epic Fourth of July party T. Swift threw for her squad in 2016? There were matching swimsuits, perfectly orchestrated fireworks, and lots of very famous, beautiful people (like Tom Hiddleston in a t-shirt that would make headlines for days).
The whole spectacle made us want to jump on the bandwagon and have our own 4th July celebration. And, before you say anything, we are well are it's not a British tradition, but if we're perfectly honest we will take any excuse for a party. Unlike Taylor we don't have the dosh to shell out thousands on a catered pool party, but we can still go big in the beauty department with glitter, metallics, and lipsticks so long-wearing they'll withstand a push in the water.
Ahead, find the prettiest, most American beauty looks — all made for Instagram, of course. You're on your own when it comes to getting Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to stop by, though.