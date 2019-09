Why is it believable? Well, the poet is one of Hiddleston's favorites — as evidenced by this behind-the-scenes video at a 2013 photo shoot, in which he recites lines from "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock." Lewis also pointed out that Hiddleston expressed his adoration for that particular poem during a live Twitter Q&A back in 2013. He called it one of his favorites.